Watching G-Eazy and Halsey grind on each other at E11EVEN is making us pregnant

G – Eazy and Halsey took front and center stage Sunday night during Miami Music Week’s bash at E11EVEN Miami.

The tiny 23-year-old songstress, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, was sporting a skintight white jumpsuit to match her boo’s head-to-toe white get up.

G – Eazy went on stage around 3 a.m. and performed his famous songs, “I Mean It,” “No Limit” and more. At 3:20 a.m., he said he was bringing out a “close friend” of his to sing and lo and behold it was none other than his GF Halsey, who joined him for their “Bonnie & Clyde” style anthem “Him and I.” Spotted looking on from the crowd was another Halsey musical collab, none other than The Chainsmokers.

