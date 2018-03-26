Posted on

Watching G-Eazy and Halsey grind on each other at E11EVEN is making us pregnant

G-Eazy Surprise Guest With Halsey Live Performance At E11EVEN Miam John Parra/Getty Images for E11EVEN
by Lesley AbravanelFor Miami.com

G – Eazy and Halsey took front and center stage Sunday night during Miami Music Week’s bash at E11EVEN Miami.

Just sayin’ John Parra/Getty Images for E11EVEN

The tiny 23-year-old songstress, whose real name is  Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, was sporting a skintight white jumpsuit to match her boo’s head-to-toe white get up. 

G-Eazy Surprise Guest With Halsey Live Performance At E11EVEN Miam John Parra/Getty Images for E11EVEN

G – Eazy went on stage around 3 a.m. and performed his famous songs, “I Mean It,” “No Limit” and more. At 3:20 a.m., he said he was bringing out a “close friend” of his to sing and lo and behold it was none other than his GF Halsey, who joined him for their “Bonnie & Clyde” style anthem Him and I.”  Spotted looking on from the crowd was another Halsey musical collab, none other than The Chainsmokers.

But how about that jumpsuit, huh?

Comments

More Like This
No plans for Easter brunch? Our guide will lead you to eggs, mimosas and more
Is this luxurious boutique hotel The Bahamas’ best-kept secret?
Tourists New York City’s best-known gyros, Halal Guys, opening in two Miami-area cities
Coral Gables
Miami Guide
Top places to go for fun, leisure and history in Coral Gables
Tourists Driver in viral video wanted to show how bad Miami traffic is. Then he crashed.
The gourmet doughnuts that started a Wynwood craze are coming to South Miami