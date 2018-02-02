Watch this poisonous rattlesnake swim in the Florida Keys
Islamorada Fishing Guide Captain Ted Wilson
A charter boat in the Keys went fishing and discovered something highly unusual — an Eastern diamondback rattlesnake swimming in the water without a care in the world.
In a video recently shared by Ted Wilson, a captain with Islamorada Fishing Guide, you can see the 60-inch-long reptile — the largest poisonous snake in North America — gliding along in the middle of Florida Bay.
He said the snake swam toward them, as if the snake, known scientifically as Crotalus adamanteus, wanted to “hitch a ride.”
Since that wasn’t a possibility, the group decided to keep some space between them.
“I’ve never seen a rattlesnake in the Keys, much less a five-footer swimming in the middle of open water,” said someone aboard the boat.
According to Reptiles Magazine, this species — which preys on rats, squirrels, and even rabbits — does, in fact, swim.
“Bye bye, snake,” another commented.
Scarlett Baur contributed to this report.