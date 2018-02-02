Ted Wilson, a captain with the Islamorada Fishing Guide, came across a five-foot Eastern diamondback rattlesnake swimming in the waters near the Florida Keys. The Eastern diamondback is the heaviest though not the longest venomous snake in the Americas and the largest rattlesnake. Islamorada Fishing Guide Captain Ted Wilson

A charter boat in the Keys went fishing and discovered something highly unusual — an Eastern diamondback rattlesnake swimming in the water without a care in the world.

In a video recently shared by Ted Wilson, a captain with Islamorada Fishing Guide, you can see the 60-inch-long reptile — the largest poisonous snake in North America — gliding along in the middle of Florida Bay.

He said the snake swam toward them, as if the snake, known scientifically as Crotalus adamanteus, wanted to “hitch a ride.”

Since that wasn’t a possibility, the group decided to keep some space between them.

“I’ve never seen a rattlesnake in the Keys, much less a five-footer swimming in the middle of open water,” said someone aboard the boat.

According to Reptiles Magazine, this species — which preys on rats, squirrels, and even rabbits — does, in fact, swim.

“Bye bye, snake,” another commented.

Scarlett Baur contributed to this report.