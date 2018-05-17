Watch the sexy, scandalous trailer for ABC pilot ‘Grand Hotel,’ It was shot entirely in Miami.

You’ll never see the Fontainebleau in the same way again after checking out the trailer for the upcoming ABC pilot called “Grand Hotel.”

The show, based on the Spanish series “Gran Hotel,” was shot at the iconic property and its environs, and helmed by a woman who knows a lot about telenovela-style series: “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria, whose many producing credits include TV’s “Devious Maids” and “Telenovela.”

Longoria, who is due to give birth any minute with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston, spent weeks in South Florida, scouting locations, supervising scenes and setting up shots.

She spoke to Miami.com about the project back in March from a ballroom at the story Miami Beach resort.

“We fell in love with the Fontainebleau,” she said. “The look is exactly what we wanted to portray. We were lucky we got to use this amazing space: the gold wall, the Sinatra ballroom, the lobby, staircase to nowhere. To be in the same room where Elvis played and to have actors on the same stage… We were so happy to do it all in one location like this.”

The clip opens with gorgeous scenes of our town: Lincoln Road, Biscayne Bay, the beach. A young blue eyed man interviews for a waiter job at the “Riviera Grand Hotel,” the “last family owned hotel in Miami Beach” with “five star secrets.”

“No sex,” advises the interviewer, referring to a requirement to work for this tony spot. “That won’t be a problem,” responds the man whose character is named Danny. We looked him up on IMDB because he is adorable. It’s Lincoln Younes, an up and coming actor from Australia. In our humble opinion, if there is one reason to tune in to this playful, soapy show, it is this guy. His night swim scene in one of the Fontainebleau’s pool is especially memorable.

The show (yes it was picked up, reports Deadline) is set to air sometime later this year.

The plot? You want a plot?

OK: Demian Bichir stars as Santiago Mendoza, the aging hotel owner who is trying to sell the place despite his kids’ objections. His son Javi, played by former General Hospital star Bryan Craig, is a total womanizer. He loves to um, fraternize with the staff, much to the dismay of his relatives, including his judgmental sister.

“It has an ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ feel to it,” said Longoria, referencing UK’s sudsy period TV series. “There’s also a lot of mystery, murder and romance. It’s everything you want from a drama but it’s also fun and beautiful to watch.”

The credits say it all: “Sex. Scandals. Secrets. Stay. Here.”

