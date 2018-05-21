Watch Justin Timberlake charm a Miami club after his show

Justin Timberlake was a man out of the woods and into the club Saturday night when he celebrated his AAA show at Story Nightclub.

Timberlake arrived around 1:30 a.m., sporting a short sleeve button down and baseball hat. He met up with Diddy in the VIP area.

Diddy, who hosted the party, requested “Holy Grail” from the DJ and handed Timberlake the mic. JT sang along to the track while Diddy amped up the crowd and his 26-year-old son Quincy Brown danced along.

At 3:30 a.m., the 37-year-old married father of one left the club with a group of friends.

Story time for Justin Timberlake and Puff Daddy World Red Eye

JT sings to the club kids World Red Eye







