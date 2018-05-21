Posted on

Watch Justin Timberlake charm a Miami club after his show

Justin Timberlake
Story time for Justin Timberlake and Puff DaddyWorld Red Eye
by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

Justin Timberlake was a man out of the woods and into the club Saturday night when he celebrated his AAA show at Story Nightclub.

Timberlake arrived around 1:30 a.m., sporting a short sleeve button down and baseball hat. He met up with Diddy in the VIP area.

Diddy, who hosted the party, requested “Holy Grail” from the DJ and handed Timberlake the mic. JT sang along to the track while Diddy amped up the crowd and his 26-year-old son Quincy Brown danced along.

At 3:30 a.m., the 37-year-old married father of one left the club with a group of friends.

Story time for Justin Timberlake and Puff DaddyWorld Red Eye
JT sings to the club kidsWorld Red Eye




Comments

More Like This
Want to hang out at these Miami hotel pools without booking a room? Here’s how.
PHOTOS: Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Fans of Haitian music party at Compas Festival
Tourists Time Out Market just announced a ‘who’s who’ of chefs for its South Beach food hall
Coconut Grove
Miami Guide
Coconut Grove, home to Miami history and wonder, offers these best places to explore
Make the most of Memorial Day Weekend 2018 at these South Florida events
Miami’s frita cubana isn’t your basic burger. Here’s where to find the 10 best.