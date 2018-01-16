Posted on

Watch Jennifer Lopez smack Alex Rodriguez on the Kiss Cam at UM game

Jennifer Lopez
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Awww. These two are too cute.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez  attended the  Duke Blue Devils vs Miami Hurricanes  men’s basketball game Monday night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables (83-75) and didn’t go unnoticed.

Fans, viewers at home and even the players on the court were likely aware the famous couple was in the house.

So when the jumbotron panned over to the duo known as J-Rod you couldn’t be too surprised.

JLo, her hair in a signature ponytail and hoop earrings, saw the Kiss Cam camera on them first. ARod, in a suit and tie, leaned in for a peck and laughed. His girlfriend then playfully smacked him in the face.  The crowd’s reaction is priceless. One guy who saw the slap dropped his jaw and raised his eyebrows. We know he’s been hit by stray balls before but we haven’t seen his gf get physical yet.

Rodriguez has baseball stadium named after him at Mark Light Field on the UM campus. They’ve attended sporting events before together.

Engagement rumors are heating up, but who has time for a wedding? Lopez and Rodriguez are very busy. JLo returns to ho returns to Will & Grace as a guest star after a stint way back in 2004.

 

 

 

 

