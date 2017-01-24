Posted on

Watch Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Age Over 20 Years

rock-eyebrow
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

We love the Rock!

How heroic and funny was he in “The Tooth Fairy?”

He’s bulky and huge but has a heart of gold.

Did you also know the man born Dwayne Johnson was kind of a nerd back in the day?

We checked out a time lapse video of the former pro wrestler turned movie star and — wowza — yeah.

While always buff, Johnson started out in showbiz with a strange tuft of hair atop his head.

We’re loving that the new dad (a girl with gf Lauren Hashian) and “Moana” costar has stuck with the bald is beautiful look.

But honestly whatever this dude does, we will always heart the onetime University of Miami standout.

He’s the MAN.

P.S. Are you dying, or what?

The ex “Ballers’ star lives in Broward part time.

Don’t stalk him, OK?

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Made in Dade: The Miami spots where ‘Moonlight’ was filmed
4 events you’re not too broke for in Miami – Jan. 27-29

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists A 360-degree look at Miami Beach nightclub Copa Room
Miami Guide
Where to eat and what to do in Cauley Square
Look! Nelly’s joining the symphony in Broward, y’all
New location? NBD. Life in Color to celebrate 10 years in Wynwood
South Florida’s best Roadside Attractions
Radiohead kicking off tour in Miami
5 shows not to miss at Festival Miami 2017
Why Betty White should be the Patron Saint of Miami
Tourists You need to try these Knaus Berry Farm collabs now
5 movies you can’t miss at the Miami Jewish Film Festival