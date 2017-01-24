Watch Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Age Over 20 Years

We love the Rock!

How heroic and funny was he in “The Tooth Fairy?”

He’s bulky and huge but has a heart of gold.

Did you also know the man born Dwayne Johnson was kind of a nerd back in the day?

We checked out a time lapse video of the former pro wrestler turned movie star and — wowza — yeah.

While always buff, Johnson started out in showbiz with a strange tuft of hair atop his head.

We’re loving that the new dad (a girl with gf Lauren Hashian) and “Moana” costar has stuck with the bald is beautiful look.

But honestly whatever this dude does, we will always heart the onetime University of Miami standout.

He’s the MAN.

P.S. Are you dying, or what?

The ex “Ballers’ star lives in Broward part time.

Don’t stalk him, OK?