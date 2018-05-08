Watch David Beckham learn how to make a perfect cup of Cuban coffee while in Miami

This may be the cutest video we’ve ever seen: David Beckham getting his Cuban coffee on.

The soccer legend is seen in a short clip that he posted on his Instagram Monday: He’s in a small kitchen near a coffee maker with a woman (“Yaqui”) who speaks to him in a Spanish accent. It seems to be a promo for Cafe Bustelo as there is a sign on the wall with the coffee brand’s name.

She hands the MLS club franchise owner a little pot to stir, which he does like a pro. The helper smiles broadly at the camera.

Then time for the milk, which the British baller steams.

“Echa la espuma,” aka, “Put in the foam,” she tells Beckham, then the two add the pièce de résistance, the sugar.

After all the work is done, Beckham looks at the camera and grins, saying in his adopted language of Spanish:

“Cuando en Miami, yo necesito una cafecito,” he says to laughs (his grammar is a little off).

That’s OK. It’s perfection for Miamians.

As of Tuesday evening, the post had more than 677,000 likes. The comments were more than kind. The hashtag: #lovingCubanCoffee

One follower wrote: “OMG! I can make you coffee anytime en español lol”

Said another: “I’m living for this. Espumita y todo.”

Finally: ‘I’ve never been so turned on by coffee.”