Watch Cardi B and Ariana Grande frolic on the beach in sexy new video tease for ‘Bed.’

Cardi B and Ariana Grande go so perfectly together.

The two pop tartlets costar in a teaser for the upcoming music video for Cardi’s “Bed.” Grande is a featured artist on the track, but makes a serious splash here.

In the one minute , 10 second clip, the ladies writhe around in bubbles, sip cocktails by a pool, then lather up on the beach.

Looks like some good, clean fun to us, despite the lyrics, which include:

“Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and s–t. Poured out my whole heart to a piece of s–t. Man, I thought you would’ve learned your lesson. ‘Bout likin’ pictures, not returnin ‘texts. I guess it’s fine, man, I get the message

You still stutter after certain questions. You keep in contact with certain exes. Do you, though, trust me, n—a, it’s cool, though.

Said that you were workin ‘, but you’re out here chasin’ ass

And whores, chillin ‘poolside, livin’ two lives.

I could’ve did what you did to me a few times.”