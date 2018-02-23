Watch Brazilian bombshell Anitta’s steamy performance at Premios Lo Nuestro

Brazilian singer Anitta is ready to take over the world.

The golden diva descended onto the AAA stage Thursday night at Premio Lo Nuestro like a modern day Cleopatra meets Ariana Grande. She slayed in a showstopping performance of “Machika” (possibly meaning “Smash”) with J. Balvin and Jeon. She then returned to perform her duo “Downtown” with J. Balvin. It was…a lot. Like clutch your pearls type of steamy. Have a look.

After that, she made her way to LIV for yet another jaw-dropping show. She was seen at the club backstage with DJ Alesso saying how nervous she was for her first American show at the club.

Nerves, however, were not the least bit apparent as she hit the stage on top of the DJ booth. Wearing a crystal encrusted ensemble the singer performed top hits including “Vai malandra,” “Paradinha,” and “Is That For Me” and the crowd, to say the least, went wild.

Anitta reprised her performance of “Downtown,” while Lele Pons (who starred in the music video for the song) was seen, says our source, “going wild, dancing and twerking excitedly to the song.” Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro was also seen dancing along to Anitta’s performance, while baller partyboys Von Miller and Rob Gronkowski drank and attempted to dance along as well.