Watch as David Grutman tries to teach Marshmello how to make a vegan burger

Marshmello and David Grutman are trying to make a Planta burger on the latest episode of 'Cooking with Marshmello.'

In between collaborating with Slushii and Logic, the fluffy, puffy DJ known as Marshmello, aka Chris Comstock, has added YouTube ​C​hef​​ to his expanding resume. The DJ has already posted 25 instructional videos on how to throw down in the kitchen to YouTube.

This week ‘Mello shows off his vegan cooking skills in another “Cooking with Marshmello” video​ made with Miami’s own David Grutman, owner of LIV nightclub, Komodo and Planta South Beach.​

It’s no coincidence Marshmello to highlight one of Grutman’s spots, considering he is the Pied Piper of electronic DJs . The episode shows viewers how to make the popular Planta Burger, available at Planta, which has the consistency and taste of a real burger​,​ minus the meat. If you think about it, this is an excellent description of electronic music in general: the consistency and sound of music, minus the meat.

Anway, Marshmello’s followers, known as the mellogang, have already approved his new​-​found cooking show with some videos reaching up to one million views. Watch your backs, Food Network chefs. There’s a knife wielding man in a marshmallow helmet heading your way.

How To Make The PLANTA Burger (Vegan Edition)