Was Donald Trump the reason this longtime Univision personality just lost her job?

It’s the end of an era at Univision.

After 15 years of gracing our small screens, Lourdes Stephen is out of a job.

The Dominican journalist will no longer be a part of “Despierta America,” where she did the “Sin Rollos” segment, according to widespread media reports. An insider from the station told Miami.com her contract was not renewed.

The TV personality, 41, began to work at Univision’s sister station Televisa in 2003 from New York City. She moved to Miami three years later to join “Primer Impacto,” and then “Sal y Pimiento.”

So what’s the problem? Why did the mother of one lose such a plum gig (according to her Facebook page, Stephen was just hanging out with rapper 50 Cent and actor Gerard Butler at a “Den of Thieves” press day).

It may be an issue of a more personal than professional nature.

In November 2016, during Univision’s coverage of the presidential election, her hubby, Michael Víctor Puchades, wrote a snarky message on social media directed to his wife’s colleague, anchor Jorge Ramos.

The property damage lawyer posted that Ramos, who is Mexican, would have to leave the country now that Donald Trump was president (POTUS had said he would build a wall to keep out illegal immigrants during his campaign).

“Goodbye Jorge Ramos. You’ll have a great opportunity to fight for your country from Mexico, not from your Coral Gables mansion. God Bless America,” read the post, which was partly in Spanish.

After major backlash, Puchades, who is Cuban American, shut down his Twitter account, which is still currently private.

It is unclear what his wife had to say about the mess. But we have to wonder if the comment played a part in her not having her contract renewed.