Want to know how you can help the victims of the Florida school shooting? This concert’s a start

Just $20 a person to help people who are hurting.

Performers will spread across three stages at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale for a concert benefiting the victims, families and first responders of last week’s Douglas High massacre in Parkland. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Among the performers: The Ries Brothers, who had been in South Florida two days before the Valentine’s Day mass shooting, which killed 17 people.

“We played Fort Lauderdale like two days before it happened, so it was really bizarre,” Charlie Ries, the duo’s drummer/singer told The Tampa Bay Times. “It was really bizarre, really sad.”

The guys have a local connection.

“We were just glad that we could do something to help out,” Charlie told the outlet. “It definitely hits close to home. Our manager lives five minutes from that school, so we’re down there all the time now. So it’s weird. You think about if you’ve ever played for any of those kids in the past.”

Also set to sing is local pop star Austin Mahone, who tweeted about the concert, saying he was “honored.”

Honored to perform w/ @jackandjack & others at the Benefit Concert for #StonemanDouglas at @RevolutionLive on Friday. All tix sales benefit those affected by last week’s tragedy 🙏🏽 https://t.co/XlWwl8gZA7 pic.twitter.com/LhxVzEPZSA — Austin Mahone (@AustinMahone) February 21, 2018

Also expect: Vine alums/pop-rap duo Jack and Jack.; Leave It To Us, Tasty Vibrations, Jacob Reese Thornton, Letters to Part, Mike Mineo, Tchaa and Sometimes Chad.

Some students and alumni from Marjory Stoneman Douglas may be in the audience; 100 percent of ticket sales and silent auction proceeds, along with 50 percent of bar sales will be donated to the cause.

Click here for concert details.