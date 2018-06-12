Want to be the next winner of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina?’ Now’s your shot.

“No sizes, no limits, no excuses.”

We like this motto.

Univision’s popular reality competition “Nuestra Belleza Latina” 2018 (aka Our Latin Beauty 2018) is back, ladies.

A six-city audition tour is under way, starting in Miami July 1.

Producers will be scouting for talent, charisma, presence and beauty, “beyond convention.”

You must be over 18, speak fluent Spanish and be legal permanent residents of the U.S.

Auditions start at 8 a.m. July 1, at Univision Network, 9405 NW 41st St., Miami.

Alejandra Espinoza, who won the first year of the Univision beauty contest back in 2007, will join other celebrities to take part in the auditions, supporting and encouraging all women interested in becoming the next NBL.

If you make it through the first round, you’ll head to Las Vegas, to meet a panel of judges who will pick the top 30 advancing to the final round, back in Miami.

The ceremony will broadcast this fall.