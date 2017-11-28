The Design District just got a little bit more fabulous.

Italy’s renowned Istituto Marangoni will open its 10th location, its first in the United States, in January. The building is at 3700 NE Second Avenue.

Founded in Milan in 1935, the fashion, art and design school has trained some of the biggest pros in the industry such as Domenico Dolce (of Dolce & Gabbana), Franco Moschino and Paula Cademartori.

The prestigious institute currently educates 4,000 students per year from 107 countries at its schools, located in such cities as Paris, London, Shanghai and Mumbai.

Best news ever to future fashionistas: the institute will be offering $1 million worth of scholarships to new students at the Miami campus.

“Bringing Istituto Marangoni to the Americas satisfies a long-term vision to support and develop youth interested in fashion and design from all over the world,” said group managing director Roberto Riccio. “We are thrilled by the opportunity to give emerging talent in the Americas a platform to hone their skills and realize their true potential in the industry.”