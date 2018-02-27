LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Camilla Cabello poses with the award for Best Pop in the winner's room during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for MTV)

Want more Camila Cabello?

You got her.

YouTube is presenting Made In Miami, an Artist Spotlight Story created in collaboration with the Havana singer. Cabello’s superfans will get an up close and personal look at the Cuba native’s journey, from her journey to Miami to her time with Fifth Harmony and the present, topping the global charts as a solo artist.

With the courage to strike out on her own this year, Cabello released a breakout debut album and created her way entertaining music video for “Havana,” which has garnered more than half a billion views on YT since its release four months ago. The unstoppable hit has also been the No. 1 song on the YouTube Music Global Top 100 for every week this year so far.

“Thank you to YouTube for supporting me on my journey and for putting together such an incredible documentary,” said Cabello. “I’m so proud of my family and our story and I hope it inspires others to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams. Thank you to everyone who contributed.”

