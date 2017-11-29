Posted on

Want Art Basel tickets or Art Miami tickets? Here’s the best way to buy them

Art Basel tickets
The best way to get tickets to Art Basel and Art Miami? Think ahead.
By Jane WooldridgeFor Miami.com

What’s the best way to get Art Basel tickets or tickets to Art Miami?

Do yourself a favor and buy tickets to the events online; it will save you money and time.

Art Basel in Miami Beach, artbasel.com, opens to the public at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 and runs through Dec. 10. Day tickets cost $50 online, $60 at the door, $36 for college students and seniors 62 and over. Group tickets require advance registration; run-of-show tickets are offered.

Art Miami, artmiami.com, opens to the public at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 10. Day tickets for Art Miami and Context cost $50 and $35 for seniors 62-plus and students 12-18 (under 12 free with adult). Multi-day passes cost $95 and include sister fair Art Aqua.

Design Miami/: designmiami.com, opens to the public at noon Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 10. Day tickets cost $25 online, $30 at the door. Students and seniors with ID pay $20 online, $25 at the door. Combo tickets with Art Basel cost $65 online, $75 at the door. Group tickets require advance registration; run-of-show tickets are offered.

FOR MORE

For news and events for Art Basel, be sure to check out Miami.com’s guide to the massive art fair. The guide offers basic information, answers to your burning Art Basel questionspartiesand insider digs for locals.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Luis Fonsi dominated the charts with ‘Despacito.’ Now he’s making Grammys history.
Aventura Mall’s nine-story slide is almost ready, just in time for holiday shopping
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Key West
Miami Guide
Pro TipThe Ultimate Sunset Harbour Dining Guide
Discover one of the coolest enclaves in the Florida Keys before all the tourists do
Art Basel Miami Beach is usually the week after Thanksgiving. But not this year.