What’s the best way to get Art Basel tickets or tickets to Art Miami?

Do yourself a favor and buy tickets to the events online; it will save you money and time.

Art Basel in Miami Beach, artbasel.com, opens to the public at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 and runs through Dec. 10. Day tickets cost $50 online, $60 at the door, $36 for college students and seniors 62 and over. Group tickets require advance registration; run-of-show tickets are offered.

Art Miami, artmiami.com, opens to the public at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 10. Day tickets for Art Miami and Context cost $50 and $35 for seniors 62-plus and students 12-18 (under 12 free with adult). Multi-day passes cost $95 and include sister fair Art Aqua.

Design Miami/: designmiami.com, opens to the public at noon Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 10. Day tickets cost $25 online, $30 at the door. Students and seniors with ID pay $20 online, $25 at the door. Combo tickets with Art Basel cost $65 online, $75 at the door. Group tickets require advance registration; run-of-show tickets are offered.