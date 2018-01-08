Aries

(March 21st – April 19th)

Your spiritual world is filled with extrasensory experiences. You will come back to believe in yourself and your own goals, which advises you and enlightens your path through life. Excellent period to start what you never dared try in the past. Finally, the cycle of tests and bad decisions ends. Lucky numbers: 40, 12, 32

Taurus

(April 20th -May 20th)

You will be wise and mature to orient your life. You are ready for everything that arrives. Everything changes in your favor if you program yourself for success and to achieve the seemingly impossible. You are noted for your undeniable talents and you will vanquish unwarranted enemies with your big heart. Lucky numbers: 28, 9, 17

Gemini

(May 21th -June 20th)

The seemingly negative comes to light so you can fight it and correct it. Love in all its manifestations will shake your existence. You will say goodbye to those things that held you back and poisoned your life and you will open yourself to healthy and productive relationships. Venus will now be your ally in the conquest. Lucky numbers: 5, 33, 21

Cancer

(June 21 -July 22)

Do not repeat the old mistake of giving your heart to those who will get you mixed up in their web of deceit and deception. Do not trust those who smile the most. Do not show your cards to those who are not trustworthy. Offers to venture into new terrain will appear, but study the field well before accepting. Lucky numbers: 25, 4, 30

Leo

(July 23th -Aug. 22nd)

Opportunities for progress present themselves. Purchase and sale of properties, profits and lottery are appealing. In your personal life, family relationship improves dramatically. Your heart chakra expands and you will feel infinite compassion for your loved ones. Lucky numbers: 18, 45, 32

Virgo

(Aug. 23rd -Sept. 22)

In this first month of the year you will restructure your world of friendships. There will be fewer by your side, but those that remain will be of better quality and greater sincerity. You are going to separate the wheat from the chaff. You will look for quality and not quantity. Your good friends will improve your energy. Lucky numbers: 38, 10, 2

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s cleaning time. Remove from your being all the rancor that you have been accumulating from injustices committed against you. Clean your heart, your mind, your soul, your home. Keep in mind that hatred sickens and dirties your aura. Take this year to be happy and to bury the past. Lucky numbers: 7, 11, 36

Scorpion

(Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

You will now feel renewed body and soul. You will rediscover beauty in the simple things that Divinity gives you daily. You will not demand from the Cosmos those things that will never make you happy. Family ties, especially between parents and children, are strengthened more than ever. Lucky numbers: 49, 15, 44

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your personal relationships are tested. Your profession and your ambitions take first place. You will enjoy everything you do, since you will see work as a game or distraction. Your creativity is strengthened. If you are a writer, painter, artist, you will be more inspired and original. Lucky numbers: 8, 20, 16.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22 -Jan. 19)

Propose to be more sociable, Capricorn. It is imperative now that you open yourself to make and to cultivate more friends. Do not speak ill of anyone or criticize anyone. They have attacked you, but they have not been able to get you out of your center, nor have they been able to overshadow your light and genius. Purify your environment with incense. Lucky numbers: 6, 13, 22

Aquarius

(Jan. 20 -Feb. 18)

You return to harmony, progress and happiness. New projects and friendships will open the doors to you to earn more money and recognition. Love and friendship have always been very important to you, but never as much as in this year that begins. Lucky numbers: 50, 5, 41

Pisces

(Feb. 19 -March 20)

Your physical, mental and emotional health receive positive astral vibrations. If you declare or affirmation your health and recovery, so it will be done. Excellent period to practice metaphysics in your daily life. Spiritualize and make sacred every moment of your existence. Live in a state of gratitude. Lucky numbers: 44, 9, 14