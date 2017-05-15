WAGs Miami star Ashley Roberts weds boyfriend, Atlanta Falcons player

In showbiz, often first comes love. Then comes baby. Then comes a reality show.

Finally, then comes marriage.

WAGS Miami star Ashley Nicole Roberts married her baby daddy Atlanta Falcons defender Philip Wheeler over the weekend in Curacao, US Weekly reported.

As for the 100 guest plus ceremony, Roberts wanted to keep things semi local but exotic.

🌹5 days…… #tiffanycookbride A post shared by Ashley Nicole (@ash3nicole) on May 9, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

“I really wanted to pick a place that no one I knew had been before … so it would be an experience not just for me and Phil, but for everyone,” Roberts told the publication. “The island is close to Aruba, but closer to Venezuela and South America and it’s only a two-hour flight from Miami. It was perfect.”

The couple got engaged while the E! cameras rolled last November at Villa Casa Casuarina.