This just in, Miami: You can now shop like best-dressed celebrities such as David Beckham, Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence, Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams and Rihanna. How so? Luxury vintage retailer What Goes Around Comes Around just opened its newest location in the Sunset Harbour ‘hood. Nestled on Bay Road, the What Goes Around Comes Around SoBe store marks the boutique’s fifth U.S. door and joins its sister flagships in SoHo, New York, Beverly Hills, East Hampton and Roslyn, New York. In addition to the freshly minted stand-alone boutique, a shop-in-shop concept can also be found inside the Fontainebleau Hotel.

Not familiar with the 1,300 square-foot shop just yet? Since its inception in 1993, What Goes Around Comes Around has been the leading purveyor of genuine highbrow vintage treasures. Think Chanel surfboards, Hermès Birkins and collectible Rolex watches. #Swoon

“We give shoppers access to an exclusive one-of-a-kind selection of handbags, apparel and accessories from the most coveted fashion labels around the globe. We have the world’s largest collections of Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton. We’re also famous for our incredible collection of vintage rock tees and authentic Levis vintage jeans,” What Goes Around Comes Around CEO Seth Weisser says. Here, we chat up Great Neck, New York-based Weisser on the Holy Grail of fashion, Miami musts and more.

What is the store’s number one seller? The Classic Chanel 2.55 flap bag.

Personally speaking, what has been your most exciting sale? That’s a hard one with so many amazing clients we work with. Lenny Kravitz is one of best long-time clients and one day when he was shopping, we had the incredible Jean Paul Gaultier — another regular — come in for some shopping. Just to be in the presence of this duo is hard to top.

Do you offer consignment? One of the key separation points of WGACA is that we don’t do consignment. Our collection is all bought by our incredible team of buyers and we carefully curate our collection to reflect our core values.

In terms of value, what fashion items retain their worth? Chanel 2.55 bags and Hermès Birkins actually increase in value over time with proper care. These bags are timeless and will continue to be highly coveted as time goes on. We find that the best quality bags and styles are always in demand and many become more rare and collectible when they become discontinued.

When visiting Miami, what are your go-to haunts? Being one-quarter Floridian, there are several stops on my visits: Joe’s Stone Crab is the gold standard, which has no rival. Next is Prime 112 — even being from New York it’s hard to argue that Prime is one of the top spots in the whole country.

Quick! It’s your day off…what are you doing? Days off? I don’t get too many but spending time with my family is a must. My boys and I love to play tennis and watch sports.

What Goes Around Comes Around, 1800 Bay Road, Suite 104, Miami Beach; (305) 271-6200; whatgoesaroundnyc.com