Vin Diesel goes from action star to Latin pop star? Sorta…

Reggaeton mega-star Nicky Jam, Latin Billboards’ top winner for 2017, celebrated his awards sweep Thursday night with a much anticipated appearance at E11even Miami. Jam performed his chart-topping hits including “El Perdón” and “Hasta el Amanecer” – the single that earned him top honors at the ceremony earlier in the evening where he won six awards, including Hot Latin song of the Year.

After wrapping up his high-energy performance, Jam later surprised fans by returning to the center stage and introducing BFF Vin Diesel, who addressed the crowd in English and Spanish, cheering, “If you see Nicky, you will see Vin close by.”

Jam and Diesel, which sounds like an ambulance-chasing law firm, treated Latin Billboard viewers to a joint performance earlier in the evening when both sang “El Ganador.” Also at E11even, Telemundo’s Christian Acosta and “Pretty Girl (This One’s For You)” bilingual singer, Johann Vera.

