If a python can kill a gator, imagine what it would do with you.

Video courtesy Joe Capozzi/Palm Beach Post

A leisurely bike ride in Big Cypress turned into a horror show for a Palm Beach Post reporter Joe Capozzi. After noticing some splashing noises in a swamp, he realized that an alligator and a python were going at it underwater, and not in an inter-species mating ritual.

The python was wrapped around the poor gator, who flailed helplessly as the anaconda-like creature of doom squeezed the life out of it. The snake was reportedly about 15 feet long.

Poor gator. He didn’t stand a chance.