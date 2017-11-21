NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret 2012 Fashion Show on November 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS)

Some tragic news to share.

We won’t be seeing Alessandra Ambrosio walk down the Victoria’s Secret runway anymore.

The supermodel is done, she announced on social media.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world,” Ambrosio, 36, wrote. “In my wildest dreams I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.”

We have to wonder what Ambrosio will do next. She just appeared in “Daddy’s Home 2,” holding her own with Hollywood heavyweights Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and Will Ferrell. She spoke to Miami.com recently about the experience.

The Miami fixture, 36, also has a swimsuit line. The stunner told ET that she plans to spend time focusing on the pieces, called Ale by Alessandra, and she also two kids with fiance Jamie Mazur.

“Last night was so emotional to say goodbye to my #angel sisters but we put on the biggest and best show ever,” Ambrosio continued in the post. “I could not have done this without all the love and support from my fans. It gives me great pride to be part the Victoria’s Secret movement! I will always be cheering for you! Love you forever ❤️.”

Watch the Brazilian bombshell for the last time when the VSFS, shot in Shanghai Monday, airs on Nov 28 on CBS.