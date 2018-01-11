Ricky Martin is a married man. So is his husband.

The “Assassination of Gianni Versace” star revealed to E! News he and artist boyfriend Jwan Yosef did the deed. “We’ve exchanged vows, and we swear everything, and we signed all the papers that we needed to sign — prenups and everything

“I’m a husband,” the father of two told the outlet, adding the couple was going to have a bigger party to celebrate the occasion down the line.

The “Livin La Vida Loca” singer didn’t give details on the location but it looks like it will be fun.

“The typical three-day party: the dinner, the rehearsal, the party and the recovery,” added Martin.

Martin, 46, revealed he was engaged on the “Ellen” show in November 2016.

The former Menudo performer recently told Out he loves being in a modern, blended family with Yosef.

“A lot of people tell me, ‘Well, you kids are on the covers of magazines and blah, blah, blah,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, because I want to normalize this,’” he told the mag. “I want people to look at me and see a family and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that.’ It’s part of my mission. It’s part of my kids’ mission as well. My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom.’”

This is not Martin’s first trip to the commitment rodeo. The Puerto Rican native, who came out in 2010, split with stockbroker Carlos Gonzalez Abella back in 2014.

“Assassination,” in which he stars as slain SoBe designer Gianni Versace’s mourning boyfriend Antonio D’Amico, airs on FX Jan. 17 at 10 p.m.

The trailer is out and apparently Versace’s family isn’t happy about the 10 episode docudrama from Ryan Murphy.