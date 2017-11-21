Darren Criss attends Voices for The Voiceless: Stars for Foster Kids at the St. James Theatre on Monday, June 29, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Darren Criss likes to give back.

The actor has been traveling back and forth to Miami to finish up scenes for the much anticipated “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

The “Glee” star plays Andrew Cunanan, the serial killer who gunned down designer Gianni Versace on the steps of his South Beach mansion in the early morning of July 15, 1997.

The trailer was just released for the TV series (airing in January on FX) and it looks creepy AF.

Over the weekend, Criss took some of his crew members to Via Emilia 9 in Miami Beach to celebrate.

It begins. A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

The singer/actor ordered just about everything on the menu, the spy continues, and posed for selfies with just about anyone who asked.

Onlookers report he said it was the highlight of his many trips down south and the eatery was one of the best, most authentic Italian hidden gems in town.

A gem, indeed. Anthony Bourdain stumbled in there a few years ago for CNN’s “Parts Unknown,” and only had high praise for the place (which is rare for this guy). The foodie dined with Questlove, who said, “If you know me, you probably also know that I have a love affair with Italy and Italian food. That’s partly because The Roots have been touring there for two decades, and partly because I’m a sucker for good pasta. The pasta at Via Emilia 9 is much, much better than good.”