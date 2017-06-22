First look: The Assassination of Gianni Versace cast strikes a pose

Required reading for history lovers and gossipholics: Entertainment Weekly’s upcoming issue gives an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated next season of “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

The cover story details how Ryan Murphy pulled together his star studded cast which includes Edgar Ramirez as Versace; Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico, the designer’s boyfriend; and Darren Criss as Versace’s killer, Andrew Cunanan. Murphy says the trickiest role to cast was that of Donatella Versace, Gianni’s sister. About Penelope Cruz’s portrayal, Murphy tells EW, the Spanish actress is “very real and human.”

So how did Criss snag such a twisted part? Executive producer Brad Simpson saw the former “Glee” star on stage performing in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” “Once every night he jumps into somebody’s lap and makes out with them,” recalled Simpson. “In the middle of the show, he jumps in the audience and rips my glasses off and makes out with me. It was very charming and a very Cunanan thing to do, to be a little devilish.”

