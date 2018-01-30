Posted on

Venus Williams is bringing her designing talents to Airbnb

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Venus Williams is so much more than a tennis champ.

She’s a respected interior designer, people.

And now her company has a really cool partnership going, according to Architectural Digest.

Williams’ V Starr Interiors will curate the looks for apartments by Niido, Airbnb’s apartment-community partner, in a 324-unit building in Kissimmee,  near Orlando, where revenues will be shared between tenants and landlords. She’ll be responsible for  all the amenities, shared spaces, interior finishes and furnishings.

“Working on this revolutionary project has been an exciting challenge,” said the Palm Beach Gardens resident in a statement. “Come Kissimmee’s opening, we hope for a design grand slam.”

Here’s hoping. Serena’s older sister had a really hard time of it in 2017, what with her fatal car crash and  wrongful death lawsuit.

