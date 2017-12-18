Jose Luis Rodriguez, aka El Puma, shows off a copy of his book, El Puma y Yo, during a television interview at Abracci Restaurant in Coral Gables.

Famed singer “El Puma” is in failing health.

The Venezuelan singer (born José Luis Rodríguez) was admitted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami early Monday set for a double lung transplant, reports Efe news agency.

Rodriguez was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2000, which according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, is a degenerative disease which causes scarring in the lung tissue. IPF, as it is referred to, is usually terminal.

In 2016, the beloved entertainer appeared at a concert in Barranquilla, Colombia with a nasal cannula to deliver oxygen.

El Puma has lived in Miami since the 1990s, after marrying Cuban American model Carolina Pérez. They have a daughter, Genesis Rodriguez, who has appeared in modeling campaigns as well as the movies “Man on a Ledge,” “Casa de Mi Padre” and “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.”

According to spokeswoman Beatriz Parga, the “Pavo Real” hit maker was waiting a long time for a donor. Finally, late Sunday night, he got the call.

“For him this is a new opportunity of life and he is going through this process with a lot of faith,” said Parga, according to Efe.

The first 72 hours of the operation is critical, to see if his body rejects the new organs, she added.