WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 10: Claire Holt attends Maybelline New York Celebrates First Ever Co-branded Product Collection With Beauty Influencer Shayla Mitchell at 1OAK on August 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Maybelline)

We’ve got three letters for Claire Holt.

PDA.

And we’re loving it.

The Originals star is obviously proud to be newly engaged and wants the world to know (well at least her 3.7 million Instagram followers).

Holt can be seen in a snap kissing her very new fiance Andrew Joblin, with the caption, “My heart is so full.” The ring is on another level entirely.

My heart is so full ❤️ A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:51am PST

The Aussie split with husband, film producer Matt Kaplan in April. According to E!, he did the filing; they weren’t even married one year.

The ex Vampire Diaries star went public with Joblin, a real estate executive, in July.

Love works quickly, ay?