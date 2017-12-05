‘Vampire Diaries’ star Claire Holt flaunts new fiance — and giant ring — in Miami
We’ve got three letters for Claire Holt.
PDA.
And we’re loving it.
The Originals star is obviously proud to be newly engaged and wants the world to know (well at least her 3.7 million Instagram followers).
Holt can be seen in a snap kissing her very new fiance Andrew Joblin, with the caption, “My heart is so full.” The ring is on another level entirely.
The Aussie split with husband, film producer Matt Kaplan in April. According to E!, he did the filing; they weren’t even married one year.
The ex Vampire Diaries star went public with Joblin, a real estate executive, in July.
Love works quickly, ay?