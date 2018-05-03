Univision’s Lili Estefan got served divorce papers. She was not expecting this.

Lili Estefan poses for a photo after receiving the Emmy at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, on April 29.

Lorenzo Luaces, Lili Estefan’s husband, filed a petition for divorce in Miami court, seven months after the star of “El Gordo y La Flaca” announced their separation on air and only days after she received an Emmy Award.

The document, which is recorded in Miami-Dade County electronic records, was filed on April 17, and includes the youngest daughter of both, Lina, who will turn 16 in August. The oldest son of the couple, Lorenzo, is already 18 years old and is about to graduate from high school.

In an interview on the subject, Estefan acknowledged that the decision to introduce divorce proceedings at this time took her by surprise.

“It’s something you never expect. For the situation we’re living, we had an agreement that no matter what happens, to wait. We never talked about divorce, it’s the truth,” she told La Opinion.

She explained that the idea was to wait for their son to finish his studies, but that the case came to the hands of the lawyers, due to issues regarding the couple’s jointly held business.

A screenshot of the divorce petition for Lili Estefan and her husband.

The decision by her husband of 25 years has not managed to stop Estefan; she was recognized on Sunday as “the best presenter in Hispanic television.”

“In one of the most difficult moments of my life, one of the most beautiful things that I could hope for in my professional career has come to me,” Estefan acknowledged.

Estefan revealed in September of 2017 that she and Luaces had separated during the broadcast of “El Gordo y La Flaca.” Since then and until today it had remained tight-lipped on the subject.