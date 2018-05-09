Univision’s Chiquinquirá Delgado shares photos of her daughter on social media

The Venezuelan television presenter Chiquinquirá Delgado posted a beautiful and unexpected photo with her daughter Carlota, product of her marriage with Daniel Sarcos, on her social media.

As Sarcos explained to El Nuevo Herald, he and Delgado agreed, at her insistence, to try to preserve the girl’s privacy until she herself decides how much of her life she wants to reveal to the public.

“Of course, there are exceptions,” said the Venezuelan artist, and one of them is the special occasions. Carlota turned 8 years old recently, and Delgado celebrated on Instagram with this nice photo.

The images of the little one are scarce and although sometimes both parents have shared photos with her followers, they usually keep her face protected.

It is a practice that other famous Latinos have adopted, such as Sebastián Rulli and Aracely Arámbula, among others.