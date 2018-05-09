Univision’s Chiquinquirá Delgado shares photos of her daughter on social media
The Venezuelan television presenter Chiquinquirá Delgado posted a beautiful and unexpected photo with her daughter Carlota, product of her marriage with Daniel Sarcos, on her social media.
As Sarcos explained to El Nuevo Herald, he and Delgado agreed, at her insistence, to try to preserve the girl’s privacy until she herself decides how much of her life she wants to reveal to the public.
“Of course, there are exceptions,” said the Venezuelan artist, and one of them is the special occasions. Carlota turned 8 years old recently, and Delgado celebrated on Instagram with this nice photo.
The images of the little one are scarce and although sometimes both parents have shared photos with her followers, they usually keep her face protected.
Yo tengo la suerte de contar con una madre guerrera en todo sentido. Yo crecí escuchando de ella que lo podīa lograr todo y eso es lo que quiero enseñarle a mis hijas. Que sepan que las mujeres somos seres Extraordinarios, que eso del sexo débil es un mal chiste. Que en este nuevo feminismo, las mujeres seguimos buscando la tan peleada igualdad, pero no vamos en contra de los hombres, al contrario, los necesitamos para lograr el cambio. Ya nosotras dijimos No más! Ahora esperamos que ellos lo digan también! Nos ha tocado vivir muchas revoluciones para avanzar hacia un mundo más parecido a lo que soñamos, así que ya no hay vuelta atrás . El mundo es tuyo #mujer y es tu día cada día 💃🏻 #diainternacionaldelamujer
It is a practice that other famous Latinos have adopted, such as Sebastián Rulli and Aracely Arámbula, among others.