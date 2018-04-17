Univision star Raul de Molina doesn’t mind if you attack him. But leave his daughter alone

Raúl de Molina is more than used to facing all kinds of criticism as a public figure. His weight has been an issue for years.

But what the “El Gordo y La Flaca”star wasn’t expecting was for his own daughter to be attacked.

The Univision personality recently lashed out at everyone and anyone who hated on Mia de Molina, who appears in People En Español.

On Monday, de Molina told his viewers he was upset: “After the article came out, many people obviously are envious, criticizing her, thinking, ‘What did she do get that?’ What do you know what my daughter does?”

He went on to explain that Mia was accepted to one of the best universities in the United States, and that the 17 year old, who has As and Bs, was accepted to all but one of the schools to which she applied.

The host also wanted to make clear that Mia isn’t the type of person to show off or flaunt things on social media.

“Mia does not like to take photos and does not want me to put the photos on social media, but I do post them to make her laugh,” said dad. “She doesn’t like social media. She even closed her Instagram account and made it private.”