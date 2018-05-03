Univision 23 is losing a veteran reporter, but he says he wants to pursue ‘personal projects’

Well-known Cuban radio and television journalist José Alfonso Almora announced his departure from Univision after more than three decades working for the company.

Almora, reporter for Noticias 23 and host of radio show “A esta hora con Almora” (Radio Mambí 710 AM, 4:30-6 p.m.), he told the air on Wednesday that will stop work from May 24.

“Of my 31 years of journalistic career in Miami, 27 are united with my great Univision 23 and Univision Radio family. But since 2017 I had evaluated making a pause in my career, both on television and on the radio to consolidate new goals, personal projects and dedicate more time for me,” said the 55-year-old communicator.

Shortly after, in statements to El Nuevo Herald, Almora said he will remain active on social networks and a YouTube channel that will launch in mid-June.

“But I will do it on my own and without the pressures of schedules of radio and television. A journalist never retires,” said Almora, after clarifying that his decision was voluntary.

The departure of the journalist comes at a time of drastic changes in the Hispanic television industry where uncertainty reigns, leading to cuts in personnel in the main national networks and local stations.

Reflecting on his career at Noticias 23, Almora recalled that he has covered “many important moments”, including papal visits to several Latin American countries and Spain, the funerals of Celia Cruz and Olga Guillot, Hurricane Andrew and the saga of Elián González.

Miami journalists that left a mark on him during his time on the news included Guillermo Benites, Bernardette Pardo, Esteban Lamela “and many others.”

“I feel very proud to be part of the history of Miami and to always stay in touch with this community,” said Almora. “Today, I received a call from a listener who told me that my radio program was like Cuban coffee every afternoon, that’s something that filled me with satisfaction.”

Daniel Shoer Roth helped with this report.