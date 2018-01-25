Posted on

University of Miami ‘Sea Secrets’ lecture series to explore ocean mysteries

(NOAA vía AP)
By Jenny StaletovichFor Miami.com

Want to better understand how the sea factors into climate change, national defense and why some scientists believe modern times should be declared the Anthropocene Era? Tune in to Sea Secrets.

The University of Miami’s annual lecture series kicked off Tuesday with a look at the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the largest marine spill in history. Over the coming months, scientists will explore how ice ages wax and wane, what makes fish glow at the bottom of the ocean – and how that might help cure cancer – and why a sustainable ocean could make the U.S. more secure.

Scientist, photographer and explorer James Balog will present his mesmerizing images of ice, water, fire and wildlife featured in the award-winning documentary Chasing Ice. Award-winning author and Rolling Stone contributing editor Jeff Goodell will also discuss his latest book, The Water Will Come during the six lecture series.

For more information, go to: http://www.rsmas.miami.edu/outreach/sea-secrets/

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
A critic just reviewed Salt Bae’s new restaurant. It was brutal.
Here are the most Miami names for David Beckham’s new soccer team
Tourists Do you go for the kiss? In Miami, greeting a stranger is tricky
Miami Guide
Pro TipMiami has tons of Peruvian restaurants. These are our favorites.
Miami Heat unveils Vice-themed uniforms. Here’s when they will wear them on the court
Dear Philadelphia Eagles fans: Miami wants you to win the Super Bowl. Really.