Ultra 2017 by the numbers
So. Many. People.
According to Ultra’s numbers, this year there were 165,000 attendees crowding around the multiple stages at Bayfront Park. Ultra also noted that attendees came from more than 60 different countries for the weekend party.
So. Many. Acts.
Along with the 218 performers mentioned on the Ultra Music Festival line-up, there were lots of surprise performers that took the stage including Future, Louis Tomlinson, Alessia Cara, Kygo, 2 Chainz and Lil Jon.
Streaming. So much of that, too.
Ultra Live, presented by UMFTV, attracted over 7.5 million viewers during their record breaking 26-hour live stream. Bonus: Hardwell’s set on Sunday afternoon was streamed in 360 degrees for the first time ever at an ULTRA event. So you could be there without having to touch sweaty fist-pumping bros.
Not so many arrests
The Miami Herald reported that there were only 35 arrests over the weekend, which is a 50 percent drop over the previous year. Arrests have been steadily declining, says the Herald. Maybe Ultra is starting to grow up?
Emergency services down as well
The Miami Herald also reported that only 59 people were transported to area hospitals over the weekend.
So social
As was to be expected, Ultra Music Festival became the No. 1 trending topic on social media, with more than 42 million mentions across all platforms. Ultra selfies are the best selfies, obviously.
Ultra radio
UMF Radio transmitted to millions of fans across 51 networks in 34 countries.
Next year's dates
Ready to do it all over again? Ultra Music Festival 2018 takes place on March 23, 24, 25 2018.