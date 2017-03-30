Ultra 2017 by the numbers

Ultra Music Festival has come and gone. This year Major Lazer, Axwell ^ Ingrosso and DJ Snake shut down the Main Stage while acts like A$AP Ferg, Cypress Hill, Ice Cube, Chase and Status, The Prodigy and Underworld headlined the Live Stage throughout the weekend. We met French superstar duo Justice in their US debut plus Carl Cox’s RESISTANCE stage brought its ritual dose of house and techno (and a giant spider). The worldwide stage had sets from Datsik, Nicky Romero and GTA and the UMF Radio Stage was commandeered by Mad Decent and OSWLAand Jacked.

Now that we are collectively recovering our hearing, it is a moment for quiet reflection on this year’s experience. Let’s break down 2017’s Ultra Music Festival by the numbers.

So. Many. People. Guests dance during the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.Matias J. Ocner According to Ultra's numbers, this year there were 165,000 attendees crowding around the multiple stages at Bayfront Park. Ultra also noted that attendees came from more than 60 different countries for the weekend party.

So. Many. Acts. Dj Snake and Future at Ultra Music Festival 2017 Along with the 218 performers mentioned on the Ultra Music Festival line-up, there were lots of surprise performers that took the stage including Future, Louis Tomlinson, Alessia Cara, Kygo, 2 Chainz and Lil Jon.

Streaming. So much of that, too. A look at the Ultra Main Stage at the 2017 festival. Handout Ultra Live, presented by UMFTV, attracted over 7.5 million viewers during their record breaking 26-hour live stream. Bonus: Hardwell's set on Sunday afternoon was streamed in 360 degrees for the first time ever at an ULTRA event. So you could be there without having to touch sweaty fist-pumping bros.

Not so many arrests Matias J. Ocner The Miami Herald reported that there were only 35 arrests over the weekend, which is a 50 percent drop over the previous year. Arrests have been steadily declining, says the Herald. Maybe Ultra is starting to grow up?

Emergency services down as well From left to right: Joely Schuler, 28, Anna McMillen, 24, and Blaine Hentze, 26, dance near the main stage on the second day of Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 25, 2017.Matias J. Ocner The Miami Herald also reported that only 59 people were transported to area hospitals over the weekend.

So social Selfie time at Ultra Music Festival 2017.Matias J. Ocner As was to be expected, Ultra Music Festival became the No. 1 trending topic on social media, with more than 42 million mentions across all platforms. Ultra selfies are the best selfies, obviously.

Ultra radio You can't see this spider on the radio, so you should just show up to Ultra next year. UMF Radio transmitted to millions of fans across 51 networks in 34 countries.