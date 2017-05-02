Posted on

Ultra Music Festival sets on-sale date for 20th anniversary in Miami

Ultra Music Festival is a three-day electronic dance music event in downtown Miami
By Howard Cohen For miami.com

The sound of Ultra Music Fest still ringing in your ears?

Of course it is. The electronic music blowout was just in Miami in March during Miami Music Week.

So this is the perfect time to sell tickets for next year’s Ultra Music Festival’s 20th anniversary weekend in Miami at downtown’s Bayfront Park. The preliminary round of general admission tickets for the March 23-25, 2018 edition are on sale now for those who have registered in advance via ultramusicfestival.com.

Tier 1 and 2 tickets, at $299.95 and $329.95, are available to those who registered. Tier 3 tickets at $349.95 are available to all. Credit card only and you have to be 18 or older.

More than 150,000 turned out for the 19th event in March, which featured sets by Future, Louis Tomlinson and Kygo. No word yet on headliners for the 20th bash.

