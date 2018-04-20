Ultra Music Festival favorite and LIV regular Avicii dies at 28

In just 28 years, Avicii, the Grammy nominated Swedish DJ/producer known as Tim Bergling, did more than most people in a lifetime. Bergling, who was found dead Friday in Muscat, Oman, performed sold out shows around the world, had hit songs on the radio and did much of it in Miami.

In 2012, Avicii headlined Ultra and was introduced by none other than Madonna, whose choreographed “crashing” of Ultra made headlines around the world. The Material Girl made some offkey Molly comments and danced with him to the first song of his set that night–a remix of her then new song “Girls Gone Wild.” It was huge news and a huge night for the young Swede with mad spinning skills.

LIV and Story were Avicii’s mixing studios away from home, spinning at both a lot. “He only played with us and he did the grand opening of Story, said friend and LIV/Story owner David Grutman. “I am saddened by this loss. He was a real talent that had major issues being in his own skin. All the money and the fame did not matter. His music will be classics forever.”

Avicii did have serious health issues stemming from alcohol abuse and pancreatitis that resulted from it. In 2014, Avicii pulled out of his Ultra performance after being hospitalized for severe abdominal pain due to a blocked gallbladder and eventual appendix removal. In March, 2016 he performed at Ultra and then announced his retirement from touring and live events, saying he “needed to make the change that I’d been struggling with for a while.”

But we still heard from Avicii. In 2017, he released a 6 track EP, a documentary about his retirement and told “Rolling Stone” last September, “Why didn’t I stop the ship earlier?

No cause of death has been determined yet.

Smooth sailing, Avicii.