‘Ugly Betty’ is getting a reboot on Telemundo (in Spanish, obviously)

Telemundo, the Spanish-language TV giant, is inaugurating its new state-of-the-art, $250 million HQ building on Monday, April 9, 2018.

With the slogan “We are unstoppable,” Hispanic television network Telemundo announced Thursday that it will bet on a new political suspense series while continuing to develop audience favorites in the 2018-2019 season.

“Prisionero número 1” (Prisoner No. 1) will tell the story of Carmelo Alvarado, a Mexican immigrant deported from the United States who becomes famous when he conducts a television program in which he criticizes Donald Trump. Alvarado manages to catapult his popularity and wins the presidency of Mexico without knowing that he is really a prisoner of his closest collaborators, explained Luis Silberwasser, President of Telemundo, during a live presentation at this year’s upfront.

One of the executive producers of the series is Avir Nir, who also produces the Showtime program “Homeland.”

Silberwasser said that Telemundo has decided to revive the popular protagonist from “Yo soy Betty, la fea” (“Ugly Betty”), in a new television series that will be called “Betty en New York.”

The new adaptation follows Beatriz Aurora Rincón Lozano, a young Latina who moves to New York and decides to accept a job as secretary in a fashion company.

“Her bad fashion sense will make her fall victim to mockery and humiliation, putting her self-esteem to the test, since she is surrounded by models and beautiful women,” explains the series summary.

This season, “La Voz” will be held for the first time in the United States to search for the country’s Hispanic talent and will include among its coaches with the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi, announced Silberwasser.

The Hispanic network has also decided to renew its popular series “El Señor de los Cielos,” “La Reina del Sur 2,” “Señora Acero,” “Larrymania” and “MasterChef Latino.”

Among the new series of original content is “El Barón Rojo,” about a man who wants to become a drug trafficking pioneer; “El Recluso,” about a man with the secret mission of rescuing the daughter of a prominent US judge inside a maximum security prison and “Falco,” about a young detective who awakens from a coma that left him unconscious for 23 years.

“Hispanics are a growing cultural, political and economic center that influences all aspects of our country,” said César Conde, president of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Telemundo is the only media company that has kept pace with the changing demands and needs of Hispanics as avid consumers of media.”

“The consumption of Hispanic media is no longer a matter of habit, but of choice, and Telemundo is now as much the choice as the voice of Latinos today,” added Conde.

The complete list of Telemundo programming 2018-2019:

▪El Señor de los Cielos. In the seventh season, Aurelio Casillas surrenders to US authorities to avoid falling into the hands of Mexican law, but when he is about to be transferred to court, his enemies and rivals prepared him a surprise.

▪ ​Señora Acero. In the fifth season, Vicenta Acero, known as “La Coyote,” will be forced to flee to protect the family legacy when an enemy of the past appears who comes to recoup an old debt.

▪ ​El Barón Rojo. Nacho Montero, a cultured and well-educated bon vivant with a fondness for adventure who joins the heads of the most powerful cartels of the time and floods the United States with cocaine.

▪ ​La Reina del Sur 2. Teresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo) returns to Mexico after eight years to save her daughter’s life.

▪ El Recluso. A man (Ignacio Serricchio) carries out a secret mission in a maximum security prison to rescue the daughter of a prominent US judge.

▪ Falco. A young homicide detective wakes up from a coma 23 years after being shot. The world around him has changed, but Falco has not lost his abilities and starts a personal mission to try to discover what happened to him.

▪ ​Sin senos sí hay paraíso. Catalina “La Pequeña” and Daniela await the results of who will be crowned as the beauty queen of her city, a contest that will define the course of their lives.

▪ ​Falsa identidad. Two strangers fleeing from their past must assume new identities and pass as a happily married couple to escape their enemies and survive.

▪ ​Prisionero Número Uno. Carmelo Alvarado, a working immigrant who is deported from the United States to Mexico, becomes Mexican president. But his closest collaborator betrays him and imprison him, earning him the new title of “Prisoner Number One.”

▪ ​Betty en Nueva York. Beatriz Aurora Rincon Lozano arrives in New York and after six months of rejections in multiple job interviews, she decides to accept a position

▪ Exatlon. Two teams compete in different challenges that will test their physical, mental and competitive abilities.

▪ MasterChef Latino. From delicious Texan enchiladas and California fish tacos to Puerto Rican mofongo, among others, chefs compete to see who will be crowned as the MasterChef and take home the grand prize.

▪ Larrymania returns for the seventh season, where a dangerous bicycle accident leaves Larry off the stage.