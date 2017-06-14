Posted on

In the name of food: U2 rockers eat Greek in Miami

NEW YORK - APRIL 20: The Edge of U2 attends the 8th Annual Can-Do Awards Dinner at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on April 20, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Rock royalty was in our midst when U2 played the Hard Rock Sunday night. And in their down time, some of the band members nourished themselves at hot spot Kiki on the River.

There’s a music connection.

The place is owned by Roman Jones, whose father is Mick Jones, of Foreigner fame. The Edge and Larry Mullen Jr. were spotted at the riverside Greek eatery Monday. They dined on such specialties as grilled octopus, Greek salad and lobster pasta. It was a quiet evening for the musicians, say spies. 

No wonder. They played their hearts out. 

 

