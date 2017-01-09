Posted on

U2 tour to stop in South Florida this summer

U2 has South Florida on its 2017 tour.
Rene Rodriguez | rrodriguez

U2 is going on the road this summer to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album “The Joshua Tree” — including a stop in South Florida. The group announced a list of tour dates on its website Monday morning, including a show at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday June 11. This will be U2’s first concert in the Miami area since 2011, when they packed the same stadium for their elaborate 360° tour. OneRepublic will be the opening act for the local show. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Jan. 17 via Ticketmaster.

