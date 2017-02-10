Tyson Beckford is packing great abs — and a gun
When you think of Tyson Beckford, you think hot, right?
He also seems like such a mild mannered sort.
The model always seems to be smiling and happy, especially when he is posing for topless selfies in his manly bathroom.
Well, a process server who went by his Miami home the other day saw a different side to the “Transformers” star.
According to TMZ, Beckford was being served some papers for a lawsuit (over allegedly failing to promote his Beckford Bar fitness equipment) by a guy wearing an eyepatch who became a tad aggressive.
The actor-model, who says he has a concealed weapons permit, felt concerned for his safety, so flashed a weapon.
Um, all’s well that ends well? The process server high tailed it out of there and did not file a police report.
Now we know not to go over to Tyson’s house uninvited (not that we were thinking about it).
