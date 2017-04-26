Posted on

Two Miami guys part of upcoming ‘Bachelorette’ cast

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Season 13 of The Bachelorette hasn’t even started yet but we have two reasons to keep it on our radar. Lawyer Rachel Lindsay, 31, is the first African American to take the role of queen of the ABC dating show, and we found a pair of locals who are part of the cast. 

Let’s meet them, shall we?

Exhibit A: Bryan Abasolo is a chiropractor and judging by his Facebook photo, is into personal maintenance. He has that perfectly coiffed updo hair and just the right amount of facial hair. The Gulliver alum went to the University of Florida and works at the Accident and Injury Team.

Exhibit B: Will Gaskins is a sales manager at furniture company Herman Miller. His Instagram handle is @thereal_billyg but is shockingly, a private account. Maybe not for long.

Posted by DrBryan Abasolo on Sunday, January 1, 2017

His Facebook pics show a fun loving guy in a suit. 

Posted by William Justin on Thursday, April 20, 2017

Things will get interesting if these two make it to the hometown date round.

The show premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

For more on the other guys, see Reality Steve.

 

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

Email feedback

