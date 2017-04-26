Two Miami guys part of upcoming ‘Bachelorette’ cast

Season 13 of The Bachelorette hasn’t even started yet but we have two reasons to keep it on our radar. Lawyer Rachel Lindsay, 31, is the first African American to take the role of queen of the ABC dating show, and we found a pair of locals who are part of the cast.

Let’s meet them, shall we?

Exhibit A: Bryan Abasolo is a chiropractor and judging by his Facebook photo, is into personal maintenance. He has that perfectly coiffed updo hair and just the right amount of facial hair. The Gulliver alum went to the University of Florida and works at the Accident and Injury Team.

Exhibit B: Will Gaskins is a sales manager at furniture company Herman Miller. His Instagram handle is @thereal_billyg but is shockingly, a private account. Maybe not for long.

His Facebook pics show a fun loving guy in a suit.

Things will get interesting if these two make it to the hometown date round.

The show p remieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

For more on the other guys, see Reality Steve.