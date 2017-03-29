Match made in Bachelor heaven: Luke Pell and Danielle L.

Miami Music Week is gone but not forgotten (bet your ears are still ringing).

Soaking up the sun and EDM vibe was “The Bachelor” alum Danielle Lombard, who attended The Music Lounge by iHeartMedia + BMF Media with her new flame while in town for the always raucous festival.

That would be “The Bachelorette” runner up Luke Pell and co-contestant Vinny Ventiera.

Guests noticed that Pell and Lombard had no issue with PDA, while Ventiera trailed behind the couple catching a few random stares and taking selfies with fans.

The trio proceeded to Boohoo’s so-called dream closet, where Danielle picked out some swag, including a denim jacket from the new spring line.

Jas and I are totally off but at least our outfits are on point! 😜 Thanks @bronzedbunny for the tan and @thestylistla for the jumpsuit! Feeling those South Beach vibes #bronzedbunny A post shared by Danielle Lombard (@daniellellombard) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

As per Instagram, Lombard also hung out a female — Jasmine Goode, another Bachelor alum.

The ladies posed on the beach in a short video. Caption: “Feeling those South Beach vibes.”