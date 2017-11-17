Turnover chain beer is coming to a Miami brewery. It’ll probably taste like liquid swagger.

It has inspired T-shirts and a Migos-style hype song. Soon, fans will have a beer brewed in honor of the University of Miami football team’s mythical turnover chain.

Wynwood brewery J. Wakefield Brewing is working on a Turnover Chain IPA that they hope to make available before the undefeated Hurricanes play in a bowl game or perhaps in the College Football Playoff, where they currently sit in the No. 3 spot out of the top four teams.

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Malek Young (12) wears the turnover chain at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Johnathan Wakefield, the namesake and founder of the brewery, said he’s been a fan of the Canes since the days of Jimmy Johnson, Bernie Kosar and Vinny Testaverde.

“I’ve been a Miami Hurricane fan since Day One, basically. I’ve remained a Canes fan even through the rough times,” Wakefield said.

The beer is expected to have some Miami “flavor” and be “citrus-filled.” And, Wakefield said, it will have a golden look just like the game-changing chain it’s named after.

The brewery has also partnered with former Hurricanes linebacker D.J. Williams to produce the beer. Williams founded the Dyme Lyfe clothing company, which has produced turnover chain shirts, hoodies, even an ugly Christmas sweater. He and Wakefield met and decided to collaborate.

“I was gonna do this beer anyway just as a Canes fan but I know D.J. had been doing the shirt, so what better way to do this than to get with D.J. and do this as a tandem and really make this a city of Miami beer,” Wakefield said.

