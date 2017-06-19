Posted on

Wait! Was that Tupac at Dream Nightclub Sunday night?

by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel
Even if you were sober Sunday night at Dream nightclub on South Beach, you could swear you had a Tupac sighting.
 
And you’d be right.
 
Pac doppelganger Demetrius Shipp Jr., who plays Tupac Shakur in the film “All Eyez On Me,” hosted the party. Shipp was in town for the American Black Film Festival along with costar Kat Graham (who plays Jada Pinkett Smith in the flick). The film was criticized recently by Pinkett Smith, who said the portrayal of her relationship with Tupac was “deeply hurtful.” 
 
Upon arrival, Shipp, who was hanging with buddies Kent Jones and Ace Hood, made his way to the DJ booth and was greeted with a parade of Moet Nectar Nectar Impérial Rosé bottles. As DJ Efeezy played Tupac greatest hits, Shipp sung along with songs “Gangsta Party,” “How Do You Want It,” and “Makaveli.” Had you been there you definitely would have done a double take. 
