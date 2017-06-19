Wait! Was that Tupac at Dream Nightclub Sunday night?

Wait a minute, that looks EXACTLY like, OMG....

Even if you were sober Sunday night at Dream nightclub on South Beach, you could swear you had a Tupac sighting.

And you’d be right.

Upon arrival, Shipp, who was hanging with buddies Kent Jones and Ace Hood, made his way to the DJ booth and was greeted with a parade of Moet Nectar Nectar Impérial Rosé bottles. As DJ Efeezy played Tupac greatest hits, Shipp sung along with songs “Gangsta Party,” “How Do You Want It,” and “Makaveli.” Had you been there you definitely would have done a double take.

