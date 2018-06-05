Travis Scott apparently had a car accident in Miami. Now, here comes the lawsuit.

A car crash in Miami over the New Year’s Eve holiday is still haunting Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, and father of her baby Stormi, is suing Super Cars of Miami, alleging that the the luxury rental company tried to extort $100,000 in exchange for keeping quiet about details of the hip hopper’s accident.

Court documents obtained by DailyMail.com show that Scott rented a 2012 Lamborghini Aventador for his Miami vacay. As the 27 year old was zooming around town in the high-end speedster at around 5 p.m. Jan 31, the car in which he was driving reportedly crashed into a Toyota (it’s unclear if the music star was behind the wheel). According to DM, he ended up paying $90,725.45 for extensive repairs as part of a hush hush settlement, apparently signed in the lobby of the Miami Beach Edition hotel hours later.

💋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 1, 2018 at 3:12pm PDT

The singer, whose real name is Jacques Webster, claims that the car company tried to get another six figures out of him, even after the ink on the secret deal was dry. “Super Cars threatened to violate the terms of the confidentiality provision contained in the settlement agreement by making specious and salacious claims to news agencies and tabloids regarding the accident,” read the suit.

The payment came as part of a confidential settlement signed in the lobby of the Miami Beach Edition hotel on New Year’s Day, hours after the accident.

According to HotNewHipHop, Super Cars is counter-suing the sometime “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, claiming breach of contract and negligence.

Scott was in town to attend a bash thrown by Diddy at his Star Island mansion, and attended by DJ Khaled, Halsey and chef Salt Bae.

Kylie was not along for the trip, but the couple did step out three months later in Miami.