Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner give Miami some PDA.

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner watch courtside during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Travis Scott took things very public with his teenage girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. The rapper, 25, performed over the weekend at the Rolling Loud Festival and his girlfriend, 19, was cheering him with her BFF, 19-year-old model Jordyn Woods.

Sierra Leone A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on May 7, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

They are obviously not in Sierra Leone.

Jenner was also seen sitting on the Scott’s lap sucking face, boating and having dinner with David Grutman and his wife at River Yacht Club.

On Sunday night, the couple, flanked by security detail, was seen blazing out of the Miami Beach EDITION, where they were staying [Scott had several rooms in his name], in a Lamborghini. According to our snitch, Jenner and Scott were “surprisingly well behaved.”