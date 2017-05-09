Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner give Miami some PDA.
Travis Scott took things very public with his teenage girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. The rapper, 25, performed over the weekend at the Rolling Loud Festival and his girlfriend, 19, was cheering him with her BFF, 19-year-old model Jordyn Woods.
Jenner was also seen sitting on the Scott’s lap sucking face, boating and having dinner with David Grutman and his wife at River Yacht Club.
On Sunday night, the couple, flanked by security detail, was seen blazing out of the Miami Beach EDITION, where they were staying [Scott had several rooms in his name], in a Lamborghini. According to our snitch, Jenner and Scott were “surprisingly well behaved.”