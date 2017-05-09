Posted on

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner give Miami some PDA.

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner watch courtside during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

Travis Scott took things very public with his teenage girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. The rapper, 25, performed over the weekend at the Rolling Loud Festival and his girlfriend, 19, was cheering him with her BFF, 19-year-old model Jordyn Woods.

Sierra Leone

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

They are obviously not in Sierra Leone. 

Jenner was also seen sitting on the Scott’s lap sucking face, boating and having dinner with David Grutman and his wife at River Yacht Club.

On Sunday night, the couple, flanked by security detail, was seen blazing out of the Miami Beach EDITION, where they were staying [Scott had several rooms in his name], in a Lamborghini. According to our snitch, Jenner and Scott were “surprisingly well behaved.” 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Take your mom out for brunch this Sunday, you ungrateful jerk
Top things to do at the new Frost Science Museum

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Where To Find Miami’s Fiercest Drag Shows
Miami Guide
So MiamiCuban coffee 101
Tourists Why the Cayman Islands should be your next Caribbean escape
Iron Chef protégé brings raw flavor to River Yacht Club
How to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month in Miami
Tourists Haitian Heritage Month Playlist: 10 konpa songs you have got to hear
Tourists Miami’s Burger expert tells you where to eat during National Burger Month
A scouting report of Miami’s best Venezuelan restaurants
Jennifer Lopez slays with not one, but two dresses, at Latin Billboards
This summer, superheroes, aliens and The Rock take over movie screens