Colombian trap star Maluma walks out of interview with Miami reporter

Maluma in the kick-off concert to his first U.S. tour in McAllen, Texas last week

Tony Dandrades must have had a rough day at work on Tuesday.

The Miami-based reporter for the Univision Network’s five o’clock news magazine “Primer Impacto” flew to Colombia to interview trap star Maluma and vallenato star Felipe “Pipe” Peláez only to have Maluma abruptly leave the interview after being asked a question the Colombian singer didn’t like.

The question was about the controversy that swept through the internet because of Maluma’s song “4 Babys,” the lyrics of which were widely criticized for being misogynistic and machista. A video of women reading the lyrics, which graphically document sexual escapades with four different women, circulated throughout the internet, causing a stir.

The “Women React” video was posted four months ago and has more than 4 million views. A Change.org petition to have the video removed from Youtube has almost 100,000 sign ups, calling the song “denigrating to women.” Parents whose children are fans of the artist have even taken to social media to tell him to tone down his lyrics.

Dandrades asked,” When you recorded ‘4 Babys’ did you expect so much controversy.” At that point Maluma pauses for a moment.

“I thought we were here to talk about Pipe, right?” the singer asked, then stood up from his chair and walked off camera. Dandrades continues the interview with a visibly confused Peláez, who laughs nervously, then admits, “I don’t get it.”

Maluma, who was still wearing his mic, can be heard off camera saying, “I know him. He wants to talk about controversy and I am not interested in that.”

See the entire sequence here.

The question now is whether Maluma will show up to Premios Juventud, Univision’s annual Kid’s Choice award show. He is nominated in seven categories and was slated to perform.

If he does, we hope “4 Babys” is not on the set list.