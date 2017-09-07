Are you hitting the road to avoid Irma? Here’s where the traffic jams are

The Florida Turnpike, Interstate 95 and Interstate 75 are expected to be clogged with traffic, with tens of thousands of Miami-Dade and Monroe County residents under evacuation orders and more fleeing in anticipation of the category 5 storm’s arrival this weekend.

As of about 8:30 a.m., I-75 via Alligator Alley appeared to have no reported incidents, but several stretches of the Florida Turnpike and I-95 were jammed, particularly in Palm Beach County and northward.

Here are some trouble spots to watch-out for at this hour:

▪ on the Turnpike from Boynton Beach Boulevard to beyond Okeechobee Boulevard in Palm Beach County;

▪ on the Turnpike from beyond State Road 706 in Jupiter to beyond Port St. Lucie;

▪ on I-95 from Mile Marker 143 to Exit 147 (State Road 60), west of Vero Beach.

All tolls have been suspended because of the impending storm. Florida state officials have urged residents who want to evacuate to not wait.

Check back for updates.