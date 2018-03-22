Ultra Music Festival is only one of the weekend events destined to affect traffic this weekend.

This weekend is a good time to stay in Broward. Or even Kendall. Because traffic is going to be a mess in some parts of Miami.

But if you can’t avoid the hot spots – or don’t want to, because who doesn’t want to hang out with several million new and drunk best friends? – here are some tips to avoid the worst.

The main factors that could affect your driving this weekend are:

Ultra Music Festival

The annual onslaught of EDM and colorful music lovers wearing tutus begins at 4 p.m. Friday and runs through around 11 p.m. Sunday at Bayfront Park. It will be loud (there are eight stages). There will be no parking.

Even Ultra knows driving to Ultra is a mess and warns fans to use Uber, Metrorail, Metromover or MetroBus: “Due to the congestion of downtown Miami and the difficulty in finding parking, many attendees find traveling by car to be unwise.”

Street closings begin at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Here, let me translate for you:

There will be no southbound traffic on Sixth Street; you’ll need to take Northeast Second Avenue to go south. Port of Miami and Bayside will still be accessible.

Northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard drops to one lane between Southeast First Street and Northeast Fourth Street.

Traffic changes end at 6 a.m. Monday. Click here for more information on how to get around Ultra.

South Beach

View from downtown Miami of the MacArthur Causeway’s Saturday night eastbound traffic about to be turned around. Sean Stewart-Muniz

Last Saturday night, the powerful combination of St. Patrick’s Day and spring break revelers and the ensuing cataclysmic traffic they generated led officials to shut down the MacArthur Causeway for about an hour. Drivers were routed onto the Venetian Causeway.

“Miami Beach police said it took this rare step ‘due to large crowds and for safety.’ ” according to the Miami Herald.

NBC6 reported The Clevelander and Mango’s on Ocean Drive closed their sidewalk cafes because of crowds and stampedes.

With no holiday and fewer schools on break this week, there are no expected closures of the causeway. But spring break is still a factor, and Miami Music Week events run throughout the weekend at venues around the beach, so consider yourself warned. Take the Venetian Causeway or the Julia Tuttle Causeway to get to where you’re going, and consider Uber or Lyft (and prepare for surge pricing).

Keep in mind, Spring Breakers think that Ocean Drive is all there is to Miami Beach. They won’t venture too far north of 14th and Ocean. That said, every single hotel with a pool on Collins Avenue is likely to have festivities that run all day long. This means more people clogging valet parking and more roaming groups of revelers wandering the streets. Take a look at our party guide to see where the parties are and act accordingly.

Miami-Dade County Fair

You’ll find rides, food and entertainment at the fair at Tamiami Park (Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue). You will also find traffic.

After the tragic collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge that killed six people, Southwest Eighth Street is closed indefinitely from Southwest 107th to 117th avenues, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Access to FIU and the Youth Fair at Tamiami Park is available from Southwest 24th Street (Coral Way).