Tory Lanez had car trouble in Broward. Now he’s facing a felony

If you can afford a Rolls-Royce, don’t forget to register it.

R&B singer Tory Lanez’ unregistered luxury vehicle got him pulled over in Miramar early Wednesday, according to police reports. He is now facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor for marijuana possession.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was also cited for  failure to register a motor vehicle, driving without a license and failure to provide proof of insurance after an officer searched his 2014 Rolls-Royce. The arresting officer found less than 20 grams of marijuana in the car’s glove compartment and a loaded gun in the center console.

The Pembroke Pines singer was released from jail Wednesday after posting $1,000 bond.

Lanez was cited for traffic violations around this same time last year. It’s not clear if he has a legitimate driver’s license.

April’s not a good driving month for Peterson. On April 28 last year, he was cited for driving without a license, running a red light and failure to display his car registration. He still owes $14 on $330 in fines.

South Florida is the place to be if you’re a music star (or wannabe) looking for trouble. Also this week, Chris Brown’s alleged drug dealer was convicted on felony drug charges.

Read more: http://hrld.us/2py6d7n

